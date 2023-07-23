Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 760 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Transcat worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Transcat by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TRNS opened at $83.58 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

