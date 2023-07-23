Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,257,000 after purchasing an additional 134,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

