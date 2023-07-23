Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Lowered to $19.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $519.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

