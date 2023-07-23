Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABR. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

