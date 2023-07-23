Applied Digital (APLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.1 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $740.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 392,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 36.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 80.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,569 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 122.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 861,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APLD shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

