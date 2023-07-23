Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $340.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.41. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

