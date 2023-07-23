Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,521,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 126,722 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 615.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 173,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 149,087 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

IRT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.27%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

