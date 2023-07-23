Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Shares in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000. i-80 Gold comprises 0.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of i-80 Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 1,149,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,516. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

