Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000. Life Storage makes up approximately 1.3% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Life Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $295,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.10. 7,208,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.53%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

