Anson Funds Management LP Buys 24,106 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC raised its position in Direct Digital by 180.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DRCTW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

