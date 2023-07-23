Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

