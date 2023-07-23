American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

