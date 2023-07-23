American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.41.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

