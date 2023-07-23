American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 3.9 %

AXP stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,607. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.87.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 16,395.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 225,759 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 354,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,491,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

