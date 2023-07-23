American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 3.9 %

AXP stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,607. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.87.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 16,395.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 225,759 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 354,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,491,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.