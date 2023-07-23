American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.
American Express Stock Performance
NYSE:AXP opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
