American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16,395.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 225,759 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 354,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

