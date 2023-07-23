Alabama Graphite (CVE:CSPG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Alabama Graphite Corp. (CVE:CSPG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Alabama Graphite shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51,300 shares trading hands.

Alabama Graphite Stock Up ∞

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Alabama Graphite

Alabama Graphite Corp., through its subsidiary Alabama Graphite Company, Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of graphite mineral properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of 42,000 acres located in Coosa County, Alabama.

