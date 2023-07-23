AgileThought’s (AGIL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

AgileThought stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). AgileThought had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

