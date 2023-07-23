Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $27.39 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $70,141.38 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002251 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,873 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

