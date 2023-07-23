Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,099,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

