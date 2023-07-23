adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $134.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.09 and a beta of 1.08.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2439 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.