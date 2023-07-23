ABCMETA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $232.47 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $232.47 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,973.61 or 1.00022259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001699 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $196.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

