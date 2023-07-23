AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

