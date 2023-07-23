Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

