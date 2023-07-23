Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.