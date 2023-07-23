Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $256.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.