Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.39 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

