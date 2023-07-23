Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Intuit stock opened at $492.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $508.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average of $429.59.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.