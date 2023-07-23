Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 808 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 426,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $88,407,000 after buying an additional 350,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.46. The company has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.