Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

