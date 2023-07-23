Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

