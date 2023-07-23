9,805 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.