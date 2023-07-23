862,608 Shares in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 862,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,000. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 6.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 610,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

YJUN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 17,493 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

