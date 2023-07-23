45,032 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,580,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,420,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,905,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 389,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.