4,395 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,703,000 after buying an additional 1,319,804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after buying an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

