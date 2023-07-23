1,489,536 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,489,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,959.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 482,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.