14,559 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.5 %

WFC opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

