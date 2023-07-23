1,400 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $258,688,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

