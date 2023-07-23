1,393 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Dover by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Dover Company Profile



Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

