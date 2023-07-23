132,766 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

