1,222,986 Shares in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,222,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,934,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,448. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $68.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

