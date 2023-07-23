0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $181.85 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

