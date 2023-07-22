Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 316.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

