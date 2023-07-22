Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $132,589.52 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $132,589.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,852.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.65.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
