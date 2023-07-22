Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $132,589.52 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $132,589.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,852.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

