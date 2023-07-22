ZEDXION Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $840,160.25 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

