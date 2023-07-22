Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $184.32. 17,251,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,375. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

