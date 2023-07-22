Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.13.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.93. 2,300,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

