Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 38,678 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,678 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 25,179,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

