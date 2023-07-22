Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.96. 3,217,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

