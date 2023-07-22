Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.30. 5,071,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

