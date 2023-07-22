Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,992. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.58.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

